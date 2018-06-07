KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

In a new onslaught on moderate President Hassan Rouhani, former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has attacked the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the signature foreign policy achievement of the incumbent administration. [...]





Ahmadinejad also took a swipe at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, "Despite all the claims, the sanctions are back. ... We don't seek to [say that] a person is blameworthy, because all officials approved [the deal]. We want to [learn] from experiences. We still don't know what happened in the [nuclear] talks. The members of parliament still state that they haven't seen the content of the [nuclear] agreement."





In an article, moderate Asr-e-Iran slammed the former president over his attack on Rouhani and the JCPOA, writing June 5, "Ahmadinejad has seemingly forgotten that most of the problems of today in Iran is because of himself and his government's decisions. ... Ahmadinejad, like an inexperienced youth, was flexing his muscles against the other sides."