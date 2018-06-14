I was not certain I was right about those things at the time. That's the nature of hard decisions; they don't allow for certainty. With the added benefit of hindsight, the inspector general sees some things differently. My team believed the damage of concealing the reopening of our investigation would have been catastrophic to the institution. The inspector general weighs it differently, and that's O.K., even though I respectfully disagree.





I encouraged this intensive review when I was F.B.I. director and continued to support its work after I was fired. The inspector general's conclusions are important. But the real, historical value of the report is its collection of facts, which, as John Adams said, "are stubborn things." If a future F.B.I. leadership team ever faces a similar situation -- something I pray never happens -- it will have the benefit of this important document.





This is what institutions devoted to the rule of law and accountability look like. They look back at their hardest decisions and collect the facts, and are transparent with the world about those facts and decisions. The leaders of those institutions are best served by welcoming that oversight and that process of second-guessing. That's why I urged the investigation in the first place.





As F.B.I. director, I wanted a second set of eyes on the agonizing decisions we made during the 2016 election, knowing full well the inspector general's office could draw different conclusions. I also was confident that even if it disagreed with our decisions, it would find the F.B.I. team made them without regard for political favor or partisanship.





The inspector general's office has now reached that very conclusion. Its detailed report should serve to both protect and build the reservoir of trust and credibility necessary for the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. to remain strong and independent and to continue their good work for our country.





Our nation's institutions of justice are up to the task of protecting the rule of law and defending truth and transparency. All of us should stand up and support them.