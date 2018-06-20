JUST THE FACTS:





In the past, Just Security published a timeline called, "Russian Provocations and Dangerous Acts since January 20, 2017." The new timeline below chronicles publicly reported Trump comments and actions toward Russia since the 2016 U.S. presidential election--whether accommodationist or adversarial or defying easy classification. Some may view certain steps as acts of rapprochement aimed at a more cooperative relationship with Russia to fight common enemies and avoid dangerous escalation. Other observers will see the acts as incriminating evidence of a quid pro quo or a dangerous appeasement to an adversary who attacked and continues to attack America's democratic institutions.