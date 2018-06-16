JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

Young Norwegians are so spoilt that most no longer consider jobs in cafés or restaurants now staffed largely by Swedes, the head of Norway's national business lobby group has complained.





"We have started to see it as quite natural that there are Swedes serving beer and food our restaurants and Eastern Europeans painting our houses and picking the strawberries we eat," Stein Lier-Hansen, chief executive of the Federation of Norwegian Industries, told the Verdens Gang newspaper.