June 17, 2018
IT'S NOT LIKE DONALD IS SENDING THEM TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS:
Former head of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency Michael Hayden compared the Trump administration's immigration policies to Nazi Germany.In a tweet posted on Saturday, Hayden wrote: ""Other governments have separated mothers and children," under a black and white photo of the front of Auschwitz as seen from the railroad tracks approaching the former Nazi camp.
Exclusive: Trump looking to erect tent cities to house unaccompanied children (FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, June 12, 2018, McClatchy)
The Trump administration is looking to build tent cities at military posts around Texas to shelter the increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children being held in detention.The Department of Health and Human Services will visit Fort Bliss, a sprawling Army base near El Paso in the coming weeks to look at a parcel of land where the administration is considering building a tent city to hold between 1,000 and 5,000 children, according to U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the plans.
