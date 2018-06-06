IT'S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

The left may not love Dianne Feinstein, but California voters like her just fine. The five-term Democratic senator coasted to a first-place finish Tuesday in her state's "jungle" primary, in the process easily beating back a high-profile progressive challenge from state Senate leader Kevin de León.





Feinstein led the field by more than 30 percentage points in the early returns, and was quickly declared the winner by the Associated Press. The race for second in the nonpartisan primary--which will advance the top-two candidates to the general election, regardless of party--remained too close to call early Wednesday morning.





With nearly 20 percent of precincts reporting, de León was in a distant second place with just under 10 percent--running neck and neck with Republican James Bradley, a first-time candidate who was "shocked" to finish third in a poll a little more than a month ago.