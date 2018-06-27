June 27, 2018
INCONCEIVABLE!:
Satellite images show that North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite the country declaring a commitment to denuclearization of the peninsula at the Singapore summit.[R]ecent satellite imagery showed that not only were operations continuing at present at the North's main Yongbyon nuclear site, it was also carrying out infrastructure works, said the respected 38 North website.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 27, 2018 4:12 AM