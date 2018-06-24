IN THE PURITAN NATION OF BASEBALL:

Like any poet with New England roots, he had to come to terms with Frost. In the summer of 1945, Hall was at the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference in Vermont when he saw Frost coming up a hill toward him. He "appeared to be rising out of the ground," Hall later wrote. "His face was strong and blocky, his white hair thick and rough. He looked like granite, some old carved stone." Hall observed over time how Frost's reputation swerved from the beloved American poet to the cruel monster of Lawrance Thompson's postmortem biography. Hall's opinion evolved, too. He first saw Frost as "a monument," then as "a public fraud," then as "something more human and complicated than either." Their last encounter, when Frost was 88 and near death, caused another reappraisal: Frost became "a model of survival."

Hall visited Dylan Thomas in his hometown of Laugharne, Wales, to recruit the poet to appear at Oxford. Thomas's dramatic readings influenced Hall's performance style and perhaps even his close attention to sound in his poems. Like most who knew Thomas even slightly, Hall went pub-crawling with him. When "the slow suicide of alcoholism" killed Thomas at 39, Hall was in the legion of drinking companions who could say Thomas died owing him two pounds.

A gig as poetry editor of The Paris Review gave Hall the chance to introduce young, unknown poets and interview older ones, including Ezra Pound and Marianne Moore. In 1959 he conducted the first "Art of Poetry" interview in the Review's "Writers at Work" series. His subject, T.S. Eliot, told him: "No honest poet can ever feel quite sure of the permanent value of what he has written. He may have wasted his time and messed up his life for nothing." Hall took this message to heart, as he did the words of the British sculptor Henry Moore, whom he interviewed for a book: "The secret of life is to have a task, something you devote your entire life to. . . . And the most important thing is - it must be something you cannot possibly do."

By the time Hall and Kenyon moved to New Hampshire, he was well established. Teaching had steeped him in literature and enriched his own poetry and criticism. His memoir String Too Short to Be Saved about boyhood summers at the farm had charmed thousands of readers. He had reported on the world champion 1968 Detroit Tigers in Sports Illustrated and joined the Pittsburgh Pirates for a spring training lark that would lead to Dock Ellis in the Country of Baseball.