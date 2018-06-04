IMPRISONED:

As Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka, inaugurated the new US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, Israeli soldiers shot dead 60 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 others along the border with Gaza.





Palestinians now describe the mounting fury and desperation in Gaza over Israel's land, air and sea blockade, which began in 2007 following Hamas victory in Gaza elections the previous year.





There is also increasing frustration with the failure of Palestinian politicians to come together and act on behalf of their citizens more effectively.





"There's no money because of all the wars and unemployment," Nafez Adayess, a baker, tells Al Jazeera.





"There's no work, nothing to keep busy with, nothing. There's four guys sitting around [but] there's [only] enough work for an hour. Four men and we're barely making enough to feed ourselves".





Almost four years after the 2014 war, Gaza's continued isolated has devastated its economy, impoverished its population and left 60 percent without jobs, adequate electricity and health services.





Aid organisations say around 90 percent of Gaza's water is not safe to drink, Raw sewage is pumped directly into the sea because there is not enough electricity to power the sewage.





"We live in a prison," says Nahed Alghool, who delivers drinking water.





"People don't know what to do, the situation is difficult."



