HUMANITY IS NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE:





A California federal judge ruled in 2015 that hundreds of mothers and their children held for illegally crossing the border must be released immediately, finding their detention a serious violation of a long-standing court settlement and the conditions of their facilities grossly inadequate.





Judge Dolly M. Gee of the Federal District Court for the Central District of California rejected the Obama administration's arguments for holding the families, saying they violated the long-standing 1997 class action suit known as the Flores settlement, which governs the treatment of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border.



