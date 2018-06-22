June 22, 2018
HUMANITY IS NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE:
In 2015, Judge Demanded Obama Release Children, Mothers Detained in 'Deplorable Conditions' (Hanna Bogorowski, June 21, 2018, Daily Signal)
A California federal judge ruled in 2015 that hundreds of mothers and their children held for illegally crossing the border must be released immediately, finding their detention a serious violation of a long-standing court settlement and the conditions of their facilities grossly inadequate.Judge Dolly M. Gee of the Federal District Court for the Central District of California rejected the Obama administration's arguments for holding the families, saying they violated the long-standing 1997 class action suit known as the Flores settlement, which governs the treatment of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border.
Legal Experts: Trump Immigration Plan Doomed (Erik Larson, 6/22/18, Bloomberg News)
Implementing the June 20 directive hinges in part on whether U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles agrees to amend a 21-year-old agreement -- known as the Flores settlement -- on the government's handling of undocumented minors. The deal prohibits authorities from detaining immigrant children for more than 20 days, even with their parents."Assuming Judge Gee bars the Trump administration from modifying the Flores settlement, the administration can either cave, and blame the judge for illegal immigration, or defy the court, which will lead to more litigation," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, who teaches immigration law at Cornell University and doesn't think Gee will modify it.
