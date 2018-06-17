June 17, 2018
HUG A PATRIARCH DAY:
DAAAAAAAD! On Father's Day, An Homage To The Terrible Jokes They Tell (Neda Ulaby, 6/17/18, NPR: weekend Edition)
What's a dad joke? Oh, basically just really goofy jokes told by fathers in the interests of gently torturing their offspring.Last Thanksgiving, then-President Obama turned the traditional turkey-pardoning ceremony into an opportunity to, in his words "embarrass my daughters with a corny-copia of dad jokes about turkeys." Off he went with groaners about cold turkey and fowl play.You can watch guys (and a few women) cracking each other up in dozens of dad joke battles on Youtube. (Sample volley: "Why didn't the melons get married? Because they cantaloupe!")
Happy Father's Day pic.twitter.com/5PPCO6QpCZ— brothersjudd (@brothersjudd) June 17, 2018
