June 23, 2018
HOW MUCH DIFFERENT IS THIS...:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Kicked Out of Virginia Restaurant (Washington Free Beacon, June 23, 2018)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant on Friday night.
...than making her leave because she's wearing a burqa? Unless she stands on the table and starts haranguing customers, let her eat.
After all, she has enough crosses to bear, Mike Huckabee Sends Bigoted Tweet Calling Gang Members Pelosi's "Campaign Committee" (DANIEL POLITI, JUNE 23, 2018, Slate)
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2018 2:50 PM
