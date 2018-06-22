HOW DONALD WISHES WE HAD GYPSIES TO HATE ON:

Footage has re-emerged of Italy's new interior minister calling for a "mass cleansing" of migrants from "entire parts" of the country.





Matteo Salvini's comments are being shared on social media after he announced a "census" of the country's Roma community, setting the stage for deportations of the ethnic group.





"We need a mass cleansing, street by street, piazza by piazza, neighbourhood by neighbourhood," Mr Salvini, who is also Italy's deputy prime minister, said in an interview last year. "We need to be tough because there are entire parts of our cities, entire parts of Italy, that are out of control."





During the same interview, the 45-year-old suggested Italy could adopt policies on immigration similar to those of Donald Trump in the US.