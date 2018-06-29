GOOLSBEEISM MARCHES ON:

Japan's parliament passed bills ratifying a comprehensive trans-Pacific trade deal on Friday, paving the way for the pact to take effect, which its backers say will create a "trade deal for the 21st century."





With ratification complete, the Japanese government will press other member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, as the pact is now known, to do the same, hoping to bring the deal into force by the end of the year.





The 11 countries that signed the agreement are: Japan, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Australia and New Zealand.