June 13, 2018
FRANKLIN GRAHAM'S PARTY:
Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent (MICHELLE L. PRICE, 6/13/18, AP)
Pimp Dennis Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker. [...]Hof celebrated his win at a party in Pahrump with Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss at his side."It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told the Associated Press in a phone call.
