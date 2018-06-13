FRANKLIN GRAHAM'S PARTY:

Pimp Dennis Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker. [...]





Hof celebrated his win at a party in Pahrump with Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss at his side.





"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told the Associated Press in a phone call.