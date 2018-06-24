FIRST SHOTS OF THE lONG wAR:

Michael Massing's thesis in this massive undertaking, Fatal Discord, argues that the rift between Erasmus and Luther--now some five hundred years past--defines the rippling course then taken by the Western mind. It's an engrossing dual biography suggesting the disputes between the two men gave rise to colliding traditions with us to this day. Both were developing new designs for living by rebelling against the restraints of the Roman Church. For Massing, Erasmus and Luther's historical time is the fault line "when the medieval gave way to the modern." The two enduring forms of thought illustrate the beginnings of Christian humanism and evangelical Christianity. [...]





Martin Luther, whose biography "duels" with that of Erasmus, is grounded in the "Ninety-five Theses," his proposition for a debate over the question of indulgences. The issue? The doctrine was uncertain in the Roman Catholic Church prior to the Council of Trent, which defined the doctrine and eliminated abuses. Prior to the Council, "indulgences" were commutations for money, a penalty due for sin, but also regarded as part of the sacrament of penance. Abuses became common.





Massing is clear on this issue, noting that Luther, a stout German and professor of moral theology at Wittenberg, was one with the German people in resenting the money they were forced to contribute to Rome.





His argument? Indulgences are not evidence of true repentance but more likely attempts to avoid repentance and sorrow for sin. One's entry into Paradise cannot be had by a handful of indulgence certificates. Equally to the point is Luther's argument for the bondage of the will, that protesting shot heard around the world and a rebuttal of Erasmus's argument for a free will.





For these "reformers" it was no mere academic question. For Luther such was the cornerstone of the gospel and the biblical doctrine of grace: without God's grace the will is not free at all but a permanent bondslave of sin. For Erasmus, in contrast, Christianity was essentially morality and the will was free, and in this context gave a power to mankind by which one could apply oneself to those things that lead to eternal salvation; in other words, the will does not need grace to have effective power.





The two men never met but carried on a correspondence, often vitriolic from Luther's pen, and thus became implacable foes. Their collision is with us today, culturally and even politically. Reading Massing's sprawling treatise forces the reader to look into the spirit of one's own belief: human perfectibility or the incorrigible depravity of human nature?