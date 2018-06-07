FINALLY...:





Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote to the committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., two weeks ago requesting that the dozens of transcripts be released, saying they could shed "additional light on the issues of collusion and obstruction of justice."





While Mr. Schiff's rectitude has been admirable, his job does require some gamesmanship. Forcing the admission that Donald and Devin can't afford openness is long overdue.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 7, 2018 6:21 PM

