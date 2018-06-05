DUDE, YOU PLEAD GUILTY AND ACCEPTED THE PARDON:

You might recall the story. Kristian Saucier was a machinist's mate serving on board USS Alexandria in 2012 when he admittedly violated regulations by snapping pictures of the engine room with his cell phone. He was later arrested in 2015 and sentenced to a year in prison for that crime, which the judge in the case decided was "beyond stupid" on Saucier's part but was not committed with malicious intent. During his hearing, Saucier tried to argue that he should be given the same leniency shown Hillary Clinton, whom the Justice Department had declined to indict for similar crimes, but the judge didn't buy it. Donald Trump mentioned the case frequently on the campaign trail, citing it as an example of the blatant double standard at work when it came to Crooked Hillary and the law.





Well, now Trump has pardoned Saucier--and the former sailor says he plans to file a lawsuit against the people who sent him to the clink while letting Hillary skate...