"DON'T HATE ME BECAUSE I'M BEAUTIFUL":

The Granite State is a great place to raise kids.





New Hampshire is the state with the highest overall child well-being in the United States, according to the 2018 Kids Count report published Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the welfare of American kids. But New Mexico was deemed the worst.





The annual report ranks the 50 states by combining 2016 data on economic well-being, education, health, as well as family and community. And it digs even deeper into those four areas to measure poverty, death rate, alcohol and drug use.





Turns out, the stronger economy is creating better living situations for many parents and kids. The report found about 1.6 million fewer children are living in poverty than five years ago; more parents are employed; and fewer families are spending a disproportionate amount of their income (more than 30%) on housing costs.





Five of the top 10 states for overall child well-being are in the Northeast, where incomes are generally higher. New Hampshire came in first and Massachusetts second, followed by New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, Utah, Connecticut, Vermont, Nebraska and Virginia. New Hampshire kids benefit from the state's low child poverty rate (just 8%), while Massachusetts was the only state where more than half of fourth graders were reading proficient. And Utah boasted the lowest percentage of children in families without secure parental employment (18%).