DONALD WHO?:

First Lady Melania Trump's immigration attorney Michael Wildes denounced President Donald Trump's policies Thursday on MSNBC, a stance he said could cost him his job.





He praised the first lady for her trip to the border earlier in the day, saying that she is pushing her husband to have more compassion in his immigration policies.





"I'm saying this as an attorney who's argued very strenuously against the president's policies, whether it was the Muslim ban or now the children in crisis at the border," Wildes, a Democrat, said.