DONALD WHO?:





Images and recordings of wailing children detained in cage-like enclosures have ignited global outrage, and Melania Trump herself had called for a political compromise to end the separations.





"This was 100 percent her idea. She absolutely wanted to come," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, told reporters travelling with her to Texas.





"She wanted to see everything for herself," Grisham said. "She supports family reunification. She thinks that it's important that children stay with their families."