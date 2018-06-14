June 14, 2018

DEMOCRACY IN ACTION:

Poll shows support for Turkey's Erdogan eroding, vote going to second round (Reuters, 6/14/18)

Gezici's survey of 2,814 respondents, conducted on June 2-3, showed Erdogan receiving 47.1 percent of votes in the first round of presidential election, down from a level of 48.7 percent in a survey which it conducted a week earlier.

The poll showed that the AK Party's alliance with the nationalist MHP would fall short of a majority in the 600-seat assembly, with 48.7 percent of the votes, unchanged from the figure in the previous survey a week earlier.

Posted by at June 14, 2018 4:01 AM

  

« NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: | Main | ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE: »