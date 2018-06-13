DARN THAT CONSENT OF THE GOVERNED:

June 15 marks the 11th anniversary of Israel's land, sea and air blockade of the Gaza Strip, imposed after Hamas took power there in 2007. On June 10, the Israeli Security Cabinet conducted its first-ever discussion of a possible accommodation with Hamas. Over the past decade, Israel has received various proposals through different channels for easing the harsh economic crisis created by the siege in return for a long-term cease-fire by the Palestinians. However, Israel ignored the offers and tried to deter Hamas with the use of force -- a method that repeatedly proved ineffective. This assumption regarding the use of force dragged Israel into three widespread military operations -- Cast Lead in 2008-2009, Pillar of Defense in 2012 and Protective Edge in 2014 -- eroded its international standing and failed to secure peace for the residents of southern Israel. Did anyone truly believe that Israel could seal off the Gaza Strip and its 2 million residents without incurring security, humanitarian and international costs?



