June 14, 2018
BUT A BIG, BEAUTIFUL AXIS, PAID FOR BY MEXICO!:
Sebastian Kurz in chilling demand for 'Rome-Berlin-Vienna axis' to fight immigration (ALICE SCARSI, Jun 14, 2018, Daily Express)
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin after his meeting with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Mr Kurz said: "In our view, we need an 'axis of the willing' in the fight against illegal migration."I am happy about the good cooperation that we want to develop between Rome, Vienna and Berlin.
