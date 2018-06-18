June 18, 2018
BRINGING BACK BLACKSMITHS:
Trump Picks Economic Winners, Guided by Nostalgia (Brad Plumer and Jim Tankersley, June 18, 2018, NY Times)
As President Trump tries to tilt global trade in the United States' favor, he is increasingly putting his finger on the scale to help once-iconic industries that are declining as a share of the American economy, at the expense of some of the country's fastest-growing sectors.The president's attempts to boost domestic steel manufacturing and coal mining have come largely through policies that limit foreign competition, like tariffs, and proposals to prevent coal-fired power plants from closing. Those efforts have produced only modest job gains so far in two blue-collar sectors that Mr. Trump championed in his run to the White House. But they have injected uncertainty into a host of other growing industries -- such as advanced manufacturing, natural gas production and renewable energy generation -- that have helped drive American job creation since the Great Recession.
