June 18, 2018
BECAUSE HE DID NOTHING WRONG:
Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Stzrok Says He'll Testify Before Congress - And He Won't Plead The Fifth (EMILY ZANOTTI, June 18, 2018, Daily Wire)
The disgraced FBI agent at the center of both the Hillary Clinton and Russia collusion investigations now says he'll testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee - or any other Congressional committee - and will not plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating questions.
He'd only be disgraced if we had access to his personal thoughts and they didn't express contempt for Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 18, 2018 4:41 AM