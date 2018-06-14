June 14, 2018

BAD JUDGMENT NEED NOT BE PARTISANSHIP:

Comey deviated from FBI norms in Clinton email probe: report (Sarah N. Lynch, Mark Hosenball, 6/14/18, Reuters) 

Former FBI Director James Comey deviated from the bureau's norms in handling a probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but there is no evidence his actions before the 2016 election were motivated by political bias, a Justice Department watchdog report concludes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

