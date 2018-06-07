June 7, 2018
AS A PURELY ECONOMIC MATTER...:
U.S. Household Net Worth $100 Trillion in First-Quarter 2018 (Reuters, 6/07/18)
U.S. households added $1 trillion to their wealth in the first three months of this year, boosted by rising stock prices and home values, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.U.S. household wealth reached $100.8 trillion in the January-March period.
...folks have nowhere near as much debt as they should, given the return on investment vs the cost of borrowing.
