APPARENTLY THOSE GOVERNMENT LAWYERS DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE PARDON POWER?:

By Wednesday morning, the president had become convinced that he needed a way to calm the criticism, according to people familiar with the discussions, and he felt confident that Republicans in Congress would push through immigration legislation ending the family separation practice -- so he might as well get ahead of it. A vote on the measure was eventually postponed until next week, but it does not appear to have enough votes to pass.





In private conversations with aides, Trump said he wanted to sign a full immigration bill as part of an executive order, which one administration official described as "a pretty insane idea." The president was told by government lawyers that he could not change immigration law by fiat, said a person familiar with the discussions.





Trump then demanded that an executive order be written that would end child detentions in cages, and said he wanted it on his desk for signing by that afternoon, according to people involved in the discussions.









Given hours to produce a complex legal document, government lawyers crafted one that met the moment's political demands but only added to confusion within the agencies tasked with implementing it. [...]









Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, an outspoken proponent of tougher immigration policy, was unhappy that CBP had decided to halt referrals for prosecution of parents illegally crossing the border with children, according to people familiar with the meeting. Homeland Security officials complained they had been given no guidance and had done the best they could with vague language.





Trump, for his part, has ruminated to aides that he should not have signed the order in the first place, according to people familiar with the conversations.