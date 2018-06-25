June 25, 2018
AND NOW SHE HAS 400 EMAILS FROM ANTHONY WEINER...:
Professor asks men to send her pictures of their penises to help measure self esteem (DREW VAN VOORHIS, JUNE 25, 2018, College Fix)
Does a larger penis mean more self esteem? One Missouri State University sociology professor is working to find that out and more, and in the name of science is asking men across America to send her pictures of their genitalia.Professor Alicia Walker asks participants to voluntarily provide the measurements of their penis when erect and flaccid, as well as photographic evidence, in a research project that has been has been approved by the Missouri State University Institutional Review Board."The purpose is to investigate how men feel about their bodies in a culture where we place emphasis on size, including size of penises," Walker told The College Fix via email.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 25, 2018 1:27 PM