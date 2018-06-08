June 8, 2018
...AND CHEAPER...:
'Carbon Sucking' Could Fuel Cars (Jim Efstathiou Jr., 6/07/18, Bloomberg News)
A Canadian startup is testing a system that sucks carbon dioxide from the air and converts it into fuel for cars and other vehicles.Carbon Engineering's technique combines several common manufacturing processes and will eventually be able to produce fuel for about $4 a gallon, according to David Keith, a Harvard University professor and co-founder of the company.
