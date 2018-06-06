June 6, 2018
...AND CHEAPER...:
After malpractice caps, doctors ordered fewer invasive tests to diagnose heart attacks (ELIZABETH COONEY, JUNE 6, 2018, STAT)
Heart attack symptoms can be ambiguous, and there are no clear guidelines on which test to try when. But a new study published Wednesday in JAMA Cardiology has found one factor that appears to sway a doctor's behavior when diagnosing a heart attack: whether the state where he or she is practicing has enacted a law capping malpractice damages. These laws limit payments made to compensate plaintiffs for "pain and suffering."A research team from George Washington University showed that in nine states with new malpractice damage caps, physicians ordered 24 percent fewer angiographies as a first test than physicians in 20 states without such caps. In those new-cap states, doctors also ordered 21 percent fewer coronary angiographies as a follow-up and 23 percent fewer coronary procedures such as stenting, which other research says is sometimes an overused procedure.
Health care reform is about reducing consumption.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2018 1:07 PM
« HAS ANYONE EVER ACCUSED JUSTICE KENNEDY OF CONSISTENT REASONING?: | Main | THE LEAKY WHEEL GETS THE GREASE: »