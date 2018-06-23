AMERICA SEEKs TO RAISE THE REST OF THE WORLD TO OUR LEVEL...:

For years, children and parents caught crossing the nation's southern border have been released into the United States while their immigration cases were processed, the result of a hard-fought legal settlement designed to keep children from spending long months in federal detention. In the eyes of the Trump administration, this practice has served as an open invitation for people like Luis Cruz, and has played a major role in driving thousands of families across the border with Mexico.





Mr. Trump's newest immigration policies -- first an effort to separate families crossing the border, and now an effort to change the legal settlement on migrant family detention -- represent an aggressive effort to rescind that invitation, one that has plunged the nation into a debate about the limits of its generosity.





But interviews at shelters and passage points along both sides of the border this week, as well as an examination of recent immigration numbers, suggest that even with tightened restrictions on families, it's going to be difficult for the president to stanch the flow.