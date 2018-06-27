Professor Michael Eric Dyson offered the blanket condemnation of conservatives during a June 22 discussion titled "The Black Experience in Today's America," organized by the Washington Center for Internships and Academic Centers.





During the event, the academic claimed that "if the right-wing weren't so racist," then it would be able to exploit a "vote-rich terrain, that would swing this nation to become more conservative."





However, "because of their racism, they continue to disallow themselves to understand what they have in common [with minority groups]," he argued.





In a statement to Campus Reform, Dyson elaborated on his argument, claiming that "many black people are culturally conservative even if they're politically progressive."





"Given the points of moral agreement that many black folk might have with conservative white folk, it would behoove white conservatives to forge connections with those black folk of like mind," he explained. "However, [due to] the persistence of profound pockets of prejudice, bigotry, and racism in right-wing ideology and conservative belief, those connections are effectively curtailed."