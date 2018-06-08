June 8, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Steve King Sounds Alarm: Estb. Is Stampeding GOP Towards Amnesty Cliff (Breitbart News, 7 Jun 2018)
The House GOP leadership will push a new amnesty bill today that does not set upper limits on an amnesty or even cut migration levels but which does exclude reforms found in Rep. Bob Goodlatte's immigration reform bill, sources tell Breitbart News.In November, if House Speaker Paul Ryan gets his way, most GOP legislators "will be on record in support of amnesty," Iowa Rep. Steve King told Breitbart News.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2018 4:10 AM