June 7, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Qatar Won the Saudi Blockade (HASSAN HASSAN | JUNE 4, 2018, Foreign Policy)
A year ago Tuesday, a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia imposed a historic land, maritime, and air blockade on Qatar. The measures were designed to strong-arm Doha to comply with a list of demands that involved alleged support for Islamic extremists throughout the Middle East, including within the four countries -- Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia -- that later became known as the anti-Qatar quartet.The quartet received added momentum one day after the start of the blockade from U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted: "So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding ... extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!"A year on, however, Qatar has not only weathered the storm -- it also appears to have emerged as the main winner of the conflict.
Always bet on liberal democratic values.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 7, 2018 7:32 PM