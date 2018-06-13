June 13, 2018
ALONE IN THE STORM:
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen likely to cooperate as his attorneys leave case, sources say (GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, Jun 13, 2018, ABC News)
Cohen, who is under federal investigation now with no legal representation, is likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, sources said. This development, which is believed to be imminent, will likely hit the White House, family members, staffers and counsels hard.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2018 2:13 PM