June 30, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
US intelligence believes North Korea is making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks (The Telegraph, 30 JUNE 2018)
US intelligence agencies believe North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months and may try to hide these while seeking concessions in nuclear talks with the United States, NBC news quoted US officials as saying. [...]NBC quoted five unidentified US officials as saying that in recent months North Korea had stepped up production of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons, even as it engaged in diplomacy with the United States.
Iran to boost uranium enrichment if nuclear deal fails (BBC, 5 June 2018)
Iran says it has begun work on increasing its uranium enrichment capacity, in case its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers collapses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2018 7:08 AM