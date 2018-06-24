June 24, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Former Trump Adviser Uses Racist Slur to Attack Black Guest on Fox News (Chas Danner, 6/24/18, New York)
David Bossie, President Trump's former deputy campaign manager, used a racist slur to attack Democratic strategist Joel Payne, who is black, during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Sunday. In the midst of a contentious exchange, Bossie told Payne that, "You're out of your cotton-picking mind."The purpose of the segment was to debate "the left's racists rants"...
Scratch a Trumpbot...
