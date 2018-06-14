ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





A former Obama administration official said it would have been unheard of in the previous administration, and that West Wing jobs were rarely even listed on UsaJobs.Gov, the official job search site for the federal government. But the executive branch of the Obama administration did sometimes host events on campuses of historically black colleges and universities to meet potential candidates from underrepresented groups, the former official added.





The Trump White House, however, has had difficulty bringing new people in as staffers have resigned amid ongoing chaos and a crackdown on security clearances - or, more recently, been fired as part of a purge of people accused of leaking information to reporters.





The departures have hollowed out the ranks of lower-level staffers, with dozens departing from various policy offices as well as the press and communications shops.





Perhaps most prominently, the position of communications director has sat vacant since Hope Hicks departed last March - but that post is not expected to be filled at the Friday job fair.