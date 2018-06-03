ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

definitely a good sign for team MAGA that the goalposts have moved from "fake news witch hunt" to "hey technically he can murder us all with impunity" https://t.co/aLUwchciM0

It's not exactly confidence inspiring on the part of @realDonaldTrump's lawyers that their statutory (as opposed to constitutional) analysis is focused on the _wrong_ federal obstruction-of-justice statute--18 U.S.C. § 1505 instead of 18 U.S.C. § 1512:https://t.co/4ZZ2jQ0Qrs https://t.co/EmKbvB25ES