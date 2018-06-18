June 18, 2018
ALL COLLUSION, ALL THE TIME:
Key Trump ally Roger Stone reveals new Russian contact during 2016 presidential campaign (Manuel Roig-Franza and Rosalin S. Helderman , 6/18/18, Independent)
The man, who called himself Henry Greenberg, offered damaging information to Mr Stone about Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump's presumptive Democratic opponent in the upcoming presidential election.The meeting took place two months earlier than federal officials have said a counterintelligence operation was officially opened and before WikiLeaks began releasing hacked Democratic emails.It came in the same time period as other episodes in which Russian interests approached the Trump campaign.
"Recently refreshed recollection..." https://t.co/m4RdCFHXIa pic.twitter.com/u6MSXAd8t4— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 18, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 18, 2018 4:07 AM