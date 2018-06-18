ALL-IN FOR DONALD:

The House Intelligence Committee's top Democrat, Adam Schiff (Calif.), said Sunday it was "deeply disturbing" that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) received classified information about Hillary Clinton's emails from FBI field agents in 2016.





"This is the first that we've heard about it, and it is deeply disturbing because if this was shared by New York field agents with Devin Nunes, was it also shared with Rudy Giuliani? Or did Devin Nunes do something, which we have seen subsequently, which is coordinated with the Trump team?" Schiff said on NBC's "Meet the Press."