AIN'T THAT AMERICA:

LAFAYETTE, Ga.





Chris Buckley walks out to his porch, where the doormat once greeted customers at a Subway, and looks up and down the empty street.





"I admit it, I'm nervous," he says, lighting a cigarette with heavily tattooed hands.





His densely colored arms -- and much of his body -- are a paisley record of his many hates. KKK symbols dot his left knuckles, another surrounds his navel; an anti-government militia tag covers his neck. Most prominent is the big word in Arabic emblazoned on the back of his forearm: "Infidel."





"I wanted them to know I was the one the imam warned them about," he says, looking down at the mark he himself tattooed on his skin during a hot, angry week in Helmand province. It was one of three deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, during which the former Army sergeant fired thousands of rounds at an enemy he learned to despise.





Admitting to nerves doesn't come easily to a man who built his life denying fear, who thrived in combat, who never hesitated to snort or swallow any abusable substance, who burned crosses in public.





But months of halting transformation have led to this moment and the arrival of an unlikely guest. Buckley, a machine mechanic at a carpet mill, lights his second Marlboro in 10 minutes, blowing blue smoke into the warm spring morning.





"I worry that he's going to be disappointed," Buckley says, scanning the road, seeing nothing out his front door but the back of a Family Dollar store and a line of overflowing donated-clothing bins.





Leaving the door open, he paces back into the apartment, one of three carved out of a single-family home, where his two kids sleep on a frameless mattress in the only bedroom. Buckley and his wife, Melissa, sleep in the living room, next to the bathroom that has no door and a kitchen with only a dorm fridge. When Buckley is off probation for drug possession in February they hope to move to a better place.





Melissa, buttoning the collar of the floral dress her husband asked her to wear, is more concerned about his reaction than the visitor he's waiting for. The last time he got close to a Muslim, he shoved the man into a rack of potato chips in his own gas station.





She had spent years with that version of her husband, the onetime imperial nighthawk of the Georgia White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan who despised "towel heads," swore Barack Obama was a Muslim agent and believed terrorists were pouring into the country disguised as refugees.





She was still getting to know this version, the one who had invited one of those refugees to their home.





"What if it's like the gas station all over again?" she asks, arranging a peony bloom in a plastic sippy cup.





"He's here," Buckley calls, flipping his cigarette as a black Mercedes sedan pulls under the pine trees.





Out steps a tall man with stylish glasses and glossy black hair. Like Buckley, he's 34. He has a nice car now that he is a doctor in Atlanta, two hours south, but he grew up in Kurdish refugee camps and apartments as bleak as the one he's about to enter in this small town in the North Georgia hills. It's the reason he's here, to see what a Kurd might have in common with an ex-Klansman.