A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Yemen lies on the southeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, buffered by the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and bordered by Saudi Arabia and Oman. About 29 million people call Yemen home, and they are the poorest in the Middle East. Portions of the nation have a history of British and Ottoman colonial rule, it was divided into two separate countries and two civil wars - on top of the current one - have been waged since the early 1960s.





To understand the current conflict, which began in January 2014, it's necessary to know something about the Huthis.





The Huthis are a Zaydi Shiite political movement. Zaydi Shiite Muslims are around a quarter of Yemen's population. Zaydis led much of Yemen until the 1962 overthrow of the Yemeni ruler. The government has since repressed their home region economically and culturally.