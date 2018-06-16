A HELPFUL CONCESSION THAT...:

The plan was to enroll 7,800 people ages 50 and up who did not have diabetes. Some of them would be randomly assigned to consume about 15 grams of alcohol per day. The others would be asked to abstain from drinking.





Researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, along with colleagues in the United States, Nigeria, Denmark and the Netherlands, would then follow these volunteers for about six years to see whether the moderate drinkers developed fewer cases of cardiovascular disease and diabetes compared to their teetotaling counterparts.





The MACH trial began enrolling participants in February, and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health, intended to spend $20 million on the study over 10 years.





Instead, the NIH announced on Friday it would shut down the study over concerns about the way officials solicited funding for the study from companies that sell alcoholic beverages. These "process irregularities" had "undermined the integrity of the research process," the agency said in a statement.