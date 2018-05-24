YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Electric car skeptics cite relatively low current demand as evidence that battery-propelled vehicles are unlikely to break out of their niche any time soon. But the new forecast suggests why they can -- because they will fall neatly into the current of existing mobility fashion.





SUVs lead vehicle sales, accounting for 42% of all U.S. demand last year and 39% of China's.

The report forecasts an overall boom in EV demand through 2040, led by a surge in the number of electric models on offer, especially from the German automakers but also Tesla, said Salim Morsy, the report's main author. SUVs will be the main driver of that demand, Morsy tells Axios.