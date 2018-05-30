WORSE THAN USELESS:





A new systematic review of existing data and trials published between January 2012 and October 2017 has found that popular multivitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, and calcium -- some of the most common choices -- had no real advantage to people's health, and there was no evidence taking them reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, or early death.





The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, was led by researchers at St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto.





"We were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume," said Dr. David Jenkins, the lead author of the study. "Our review found that if you want to use multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium or vitamin C, it does no harm -- but there is no apparent advantage either." [...]