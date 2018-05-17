WISE ADVICE:

You can crumble a small handful of chips into a scramble (I like sour cream and onion chips for this), stuff them into an omelette (try plain with some dollops of fresh goat cheese), or make a quick Spanish tortilla ( instructions on how to do that here ). My favorite, however, is to crack a couple of eggs over a bed of chips that have been tossed and cooked with a variety of meats and vegetables, then steam them until they are just set, but still runny in the yolk. It's a real hangover helper, and it's a great way to clean out your fridge. It's also a forgiving recipe, so you can just measure everything by the handful. To make it, you will need:





A big pat of butter or spoonful of bacon grease (omit if you are using a meat that needs to be rendered)

2 handfuls of vegetables, whatever's in your fridge (I used half a shallot and a couple of stalks of asparagus.)

1 handful of either cooked meat or about 4 ounces of breakfast sausage or bacon (I used some sous vide carnitas, and it was a great idea.)

3 handfuls of potato chips (The best choice here is the salt & pepper crinkle cut chips from Kettle. They have flavor without being flavored, you know?)

2 eggs

Chives or fried leek greens for topping

Parmesan cheese for topping (optional)





If you are starting out with a raw breakfast meat that needs to be rendered, go ahead and add that to a nonstick skillet, render out all the fat, and remove it once it's crispy. Add your vegetables and cook until they are nice and soft, seasoning them with salt and pepper to taste. If you are using a meat that's already cooked, melt your cooking fat over medium-high heat, cook your vegetables until they are nice and soft, then add the meat to warm.





Add your chips a handful at a time, crushing each handful slightly. If you need to add back in some rendered meat, toss it in now, and give everything a good stir to coat the chips in that lovely cooking oil. Make two little wells in the chip mixture, reduce the heat to low, and crack two eggs into the wells. Cover the pan with a lid, and let the eggs steam until they are just set. (They'll be all crispy on the bottom with runny yolks on top; it's really delightful.) Top with chives or fried leek greens, sprinkle on some salty Parmesan, and slide your creation onto a plate. Enjoy with hot sauce.