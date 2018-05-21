WHY DOESN'T DONALD JUST ASK HIS FORGIVENESS...:

[T]he largely social-media-based effort has, at times, put Flynn's advocates, and occasionally Flynn, at odds with his own legal team, which believes that any public attention to Flynn's case is not helpful as he awaits sentencing and has counseled that he and his family to remain quiet. [...]





Flynn was one of the first Trump associates to plead guilty in Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and he began cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He was initially fired from his top White House post in February 2017, after misleading Vice President Pence about his contacts with Kislyak. [...]





While Flynn's supporters have focused on his guilty plea regarding lying to the FBI, the special counsel's office made clear in a court filing at the time that he was also being investigated for other possible crimes before the deal was struck, including improperly lobbying for Turkey. [...]





But at one point late last year, when it looked as though Flynn might accuse Trump or people close to the president of possible wrongdoing, the president's own legal team readied an attack on his credibility. And many White House aides have privately expressed little sympathy for him, saying choosing Flynn for the top national security post was a mistake from the very beginning. The president, at times, has also called the general "very controversial," according to a senior administration official.